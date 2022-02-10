Energy Alert
One dead in West Memphis shooting

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was shot and killed Tuesday evening in West Memphis as authorities there attempt to find out more as to what happened.

West Memphis police said on social media that Darvelle Gatewood was killed in the shooting in the 1800 block of North McAuley Drive.

🚨 We need your help! If you have any information, please call 870-732-7554.

Posted by West Memphis Police Department on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Officers said they were on a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m. Feb. 8 near Ingram Boulevard and East Service Road when they heard gunshots.

Officers later went to the scene and found Gatewood inside the house, shot in the abdomen, police said.

Gatewood was pronounced dead at the scene and no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case can call West Memphis police at 870-732-7554.

