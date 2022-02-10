Osceola School District to consider year-round calendar

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Osceola School District is considering a year-round school calendar for the 2022-23 school year.

The district’s superintendent, Dr. Toriano Green, said he is hopeful this could help students who are falling behind in their academics.

“It provides us an opportunity to catch the students before that fall too far between the cracks,” Dr. Green said.

Schools will still be in session for 178 days, with a shorter summer break, and more breaks throughout the school year.

The district released a survey to parents and teachers.

As of Thursday, Feb 10, 80% of teachers have agreed to the year-round calendar, while 65% of district parents want to keep the traditional school calendar with a 2-month-long summer.

Leslie Roller, a kindergarten teacher at North Elementary, believes students will have a better retention rate with more time in the classroom.

“We find our students lose a lot, especially over the summer when they’re out for two months,” Roller said. “They, a lot of times, don’t engage in any reading or writing activities or any academics.”

Roller mentioned she would be less burned out during the school year if she could “schedule a vacation in the fall or spring.”

The Osceola School District Board of Education will meet in March for an official vote on the school calendar.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.