Report: Judge dismisses Duggar sister lawsuit

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks dismissed the case with prejudice after a scheduled...
U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks dismissed the case with prejudice after a scheduled settlement conference was scheduled to start Feb. 11.(Stock photo)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A federal judge Wednesday dismissed an invasion of privacy lawsuit filed by the sisters of former reality show star Josh Duggar, according to a report from content partner KNWA.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks dismissed the case with prejudice after a scheduled settlement conference was scheduled to start Feb. 11.

According to KNWA, Judge Brooks mentioned in his ruling that the court “shall grant summary judgment if the movant shows that there is no genuine dispute as to any material fact and the movant is entitled to judgment as a matter of law.”

However, Judge Brooks also found that a legal standard must be met in a case like this and that “the Court finds that Plaintiffs have not presented any direct proof or reasonable interference ... and for this reason, the entire claim must be dismissed.”

The sisters had asked for reports in the case and a question surrounded the Freedom of Information Act obligations by law enforcement in the case.

“Although profoundly wrong about the law, Defendants were motivated by a belief that they were legally obligated to release these reports, and to do so quickly. By the time Chief O’Kelley from Springdale and Major Hoyt from Washington County discovered the existence of the FOIA requests, the three-day response deadline had already passed. Chief O’Kelley testified she was ‘embarrassed’ that her department had missed the request and deadline, and Major Hoyt testified that his first glimpse at the request revealed ‘we were over our limit of time.’ It is undisputed that Defendants’ actions were motivated by fear of possible legal consequences for a missed deadline. In other words, they worried exclusively about compliance with one part of the FOIA and failed to investigate the other parts (and other relevant state law),” Judge Brooks said.

Brooks said “because there is no evidence on which a jury could rely to show that Defendants believed that disclosing the reports would be illegal, this claim is DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE,” KNWA reported.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

