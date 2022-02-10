Energy Alert
Searcy firefighters battle apartment fire

Flames lit up the sky Wednesday night as fire raged at a Searcy apartment building.
Flames lit up the sky Wednesday night as fire raged at a Searcy apartment building.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Several area fire departments spent early Thursday battling an apartment fire.

According to content partner KARK, firefighters went to an apartment complex on East Moore Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Thursday after getting a call about the fire.

When crews arrived, officials said heavy smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the roof.

The Searcy Fire Department said on social media that there was a possibility of lingering smoke on the east side of town due to the fire.

Officials did not have any word on damage or injuries.

