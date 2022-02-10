Energy Alert
Suspicious house fire under investigation in Sikeston, Mo.

According to Sikeston DPS, the cause of the fire is under investigation and foul play is suspected. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspicious house fire is under investigation.

According to Capt. Derick Wheetley with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, they responded to a fire in the 300 block of Magnolia around 5:10 a.m. on Thursday, February 10.

When they arrived on scene, officers reported smoke coming from the home.

Wheetley said the home received moderate fire damage, and no one was home at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sikeston DPS.

Engine 1, Ladder 1 and Ladder 3 responded, along with off-duty personnel. South Scott Ambulance District, Morehouse Fire Department and Scott County Rural Fire Protection District responded to the scene to give assistance.

