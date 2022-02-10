Three Diamond Hogs are Preseason All-SEC, Arkansas picked to win SEC West

Led by second baseman Robert Moore’s first-team selection, three Arkansas student-athletes earned preseason All-SEC recognition from the league’s 14 head coaches on Thursday.

Third baseman Cayden Wallace and outfielder Brady Slavens garnered second-team praise as the Razorbacks placed at least three honorees on the preseason All-SEC team for the fifth consecutive year.

Arkansas, as a team, was picked to win the SEC Western Division in the annual preseason poll, which was also released Thursday. The Hogs received three first-place votes to win the SEC championship, second most among all teams in the league.

Moore enters the 2022 season as a consensus preseason All-American after slashing .283/.384/.558 with a team-leading 16 home runs and 53 RBI in 2021, his first full season with the Razorbacks. The Leawood, Kan., native established himself as one of college baseball’s premier middle infielders last year, earning All-SEC, Newcomer All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive praise.

Wallace burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2021. The Greenbrier, Ark., native became the 24th Razorback in program history to earn freshman All-America status, slashing .279/.369/.500 with 14 homers and 44 RBI on the year. The Hogs’ primary right fielder last season, Wallace is expected to take over at the hot corner for Arkansas in 2022.

Slavens, meanwhile, slashed .284/.347/.560 with 14 homers and a team-leading 63 RBI while manning first base in 2021. The Olathe, Kan., native was a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, given to the top player in collegiate baseball. Like Wallace, Slavens is expected to change positions and roam right field for Arkansas in 2022.

Head coach Dave Van Horn and the Hogs, reigning SEC regular season and tournament champions, open the 2022 campaign – their 100th season of competition – against Illinois State on Feb. 18-20 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

