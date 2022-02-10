Energy Alert
TN Senator Bill Hagerty talks infrastructure & possibility of 3rd Memphis bridge

TN Senator Bill Hagerty talks infrastructure & possibility of 3rd Memphis bridge
TN Senator Bill Hagerty talks infrastructure & possibility of 3rd Memphis bridge(WMC)
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk on Thursday.

He talked about MLGW’s infrastructure after last week’s wintry storm left thousand without power. He also spoke about the possibility of a third bridge in Memphis.

“I’ve heard a number of requests for a third bridge,” Senator Hagerty said, but there is a lot of work to still be done. “We’ve got to work with the state to make those decisions at the end of the day. It’s certainly on our radar screen. We have not worked through the timeline, what the funding requirement would be and allocating that and prioritizing that amongst a number of other projects across the state.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

