Westside boys & Southside girls finish 2nd in 4A/3A State Bowling Championship

The 4A/3A State Bowling Championship was held Wednesday in Jonesboro.
The 4A/3A State Bowling Championship was held Wednesday in Jonesboro.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We had hardware on the line on the lanes. Hijinx hosted the 4A/3A State Bowling Championship Wednesday afternoon.

The Southside girls finished 2nd, the Lady Southerners just 10 pins behind state champion CAC. Valley View finished 4th in the girls standings, Harrisburg 7th.

Southside girls finished 2nd in the 4A/3A State Bowling Championship
Southside girls finished 2nd in the 4A/3A State Bowling Championship(Source: Hijinx)

On the boys side, Westside finished 2nd. Southside was 3rd, Brookland 4th, Valley View 5th. Gentry won the boys state title.

Westside boys finished 2nd in the 4A/3A State Bowling Championship.
Westside boys finished 2nd in the 4A/3A State Bowling Championship.(Source: Hijinx)

You can see complete results below

Boys Team results
Boys Team results(Source: Hijinx)
Boys Individual Standings
Boys Individual Standings(Source: Hijinx)
Girls Team Standings
Girls Team Standings(Source: Hijinx)
Girls Individual Standings
Girls Individual Standings(Source: Hijinx)

