Court: Arkansas judge immune from suit over excessive fines

Justices on Thursday upheld a lower court’s decision dismissing the 2018 lawsuit filed against...
White County District Judge Mark Derrick.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Supreme Court says a state judge is immune from a lawsuit that accuses him of violating the constitutional rights of poor people who appear before him.

Justices on Thursday upheld a lower court’s decision dismissing the 2018 lawsuit filed against White County District Judge Mark Derrick.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law filed the lawsuit on behalf of six residents.

The lawsuit accused the judge of imposing substantial fines against people convicted of minor infractions without any inquiry about their ability to pay.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

