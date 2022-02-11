Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Dave Chappelle says he didn’t oppose affordable housing

FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington on Oct. 27, 2019.(Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (AP) — Comedian Dave Chappelle said his threat to pull the plug on his plans to open a comedy club near his hometown in Ohio wasn’t because he opposed a proposal for affordable housing in a nearby development.

Chappelle, who became the target of criticism this week after speaking against the development in Yellow Springs, said in a statement that the plan was not the right fit for the village.

“Dave Chappelle didn’t kill affordable housing. Concerned residents and a responding Village Council ‘killed’ a half-baked plan which never actually offered affordable housing,” said Carla Sims, a spokesperson for Chappelle.

Chappelle was among several residents who spoke against the project at a council meeting Monday the Dayton Daily News reported.

The comedian, who announced last year that he was buying a former fire station in Yellow Springs with plans to turn it into a comedy club, said he would back out if the project was allowed. “I am not bluffing. I will take it all off the table,” Chappelle said.

The council sided with Chappelle and other residents opposing the project, which would have been expanded to include duplexes, townhomes and less than two acres for future affordable housing. Instead, the project will now go forward with just single-family homes.

Chappelle lives with his family outside the village and has ties that go back to when his his father graduated from Antioch College, in Yellow Springs, and later was a professor there.

“Neither Dave nor his neighbors are against affordable housing, however, they are against the poorly vetted, cookie-cutter, sprawl-style development deal which has little regard for the community, culture and infrastructure of the Village,” said the statement from Chappelle’s spokesperson.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.
Suspect, police officer identified in fatal shooting
Two people died early Wednesday morning when their van left the road and hit a power pole.
Couple killed in early morning crash
A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning shut down Highway 63 in Lawrence County.
Person killed in Highway 63 crash
A Miller Light can was found inside the vehicle of Montgomery County Sheriff David White.
Report: Sheriff caught on camera with a beer can in his car
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

The clinics are open to the Lexington and Rockbridge community as well as VMI staff and cadets.
Study: COVID-19 booster effectiveness wanes, though remains strong
Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County court on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Waukesha, Wis....
Man accused in Wisconsin parade deaths pleads not guilty
Coffee prices hit 10-year high
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Biden frees frozen Afghan billions for relief, 9/11 victims