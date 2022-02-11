Deadly shooting under investigation in Sikeston

Energy Alert
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating the shooting death of a St. Louis man.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Benton Street, shortly after midnight on Friday, February 11, to a report of a shooting in front of a home.

According to Sikeston DPS, the caller told a 911 dispatcher that her mother had shot a man after he forced his way inside the home.

When officers arrived, they found a man near the doorway of the home, with the front door forced open.

The 36-year-old man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The man’s name is not being released at this time.

During the investigation, officers said they learned the man was an estranged boyfriend of the mother and had been reports of an ongoing history of domestic violence, including assault of the woman.

DPS said the woman told officers she was afraid for herself and her four children. She said she chose to use the gun for safety.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

DPS Chief James McMillen said his office will be reviewing the case with the Scott County Prosecutor soon.

