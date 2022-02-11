Energy Alert
Fast Break Friday Night (2/11/22)

Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News...
Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Week 6 of Fast Break Friday Night features more conference games around Northeast Arkansas.

Watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

You can see more high school basketball updates by following Chris or Logan on twitter. You can also like the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.

Fast Break Friday Night (2/11/2022)

Jonesboro at Greene County Tech (Boys)

Jonesboro at Greene County Tech (Girls)

Nettleton at West Memphis (Boys)

Nettleton at West Memphis (Girls)

Batesville at Paragould (Boys)

Batesville at Paragould (Girls)

Osceola at Manila (Boys)

Osceola at Manila (Girls)

Buffalo Island Central at Cross County (Boys)

Pocahontas at Westside (Boys)

Pocahontas at Westside (Girls)

Brookland at Trumann (Boys)

Trumann at Brookland (Girls)

