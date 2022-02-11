Feb. 11: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We will have one more warm day before a cold front cools us off for the weekend. We are waking up this morning to a mostly clear sky, but clouds will build in throughout the day. Despite that, we will warm in the mid-60s.

Tonight, changes come as a cold front moves though. We cannot rule out a light shower as the front moves through and maybe a flurry. Saturday will be a good 25° cooler than today. Most of us will not make it out of the 30s.

We are back in the 40s to Sunday and Monday. By Tuesday, 60s return. We will start the week with sunny skies.

Clouds return Wednesday and rain chances return for Wednesday night into Thursday. This system looks like a big rain maker for Region 8. Half and inch to an inch of rain is looking likely right now.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Suspect, police officer identified in fatal shooting.

I-TEAM: Tax filing delays add pressure to filers.

Arkansas governor backs adding nearly 500 prison beds.

Some parents are pushing for legislature to install cameras in classrooms.

Chase Gage will have details on funeral services for a former Craighead County sheriff.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

