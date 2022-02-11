Energy Alert
I-TEAM: Tax filing delays add pressure to filers

The deadline to file is April 18
By Imani Williams
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It is the season to file.

Tax filing is available now and the IRS expects this year to be a very busy year.

Millions are expected to file before the April deadline, which may cause some hold-ups and delays for refunds.

Hectic is probably the best description for this year’s tax season.

Many Americans have to wait on certain documents before they can even start to file.

The door is constantly opening and the phones are ringing off the hook at Alexander and Dunn Tax Professionals.

“It’s earlier than last year for sure,” said Jeannie Dunn.

Jeannie Dunn and Ginger Alexander have owned the business for almost 20 years.

Dunn sat down to talk about what makes this tax season a challenge for filers.

“Well, there are two letters that the IRS would really like for you to wait on before you file your taxes,” said Dunn.

Those forms? The child tax credit form (6419) and the form showing how much you received in stimulus payments (6475).

“That needs to be reported on your tax return. You will not have to pay taxes on that money, but if you didn’t get it, you will get it as a refund on your tax return,” she said.

This year, around 160 million Americans are expected to file their taxes, but the IRS has over 30 million tax filings on back long from last year due to staffing shortages.

Dunn said all of this makes it very important to send in returns with the correct information.

“We saw that some of that was wrong, so we got calls saying my refund is different than what it is supposed to be. It’s like well, you reported you got $600 and you really got $1,200,” she said.

Dunn said double and triple-checking all your information and your forms is important to make the process quick and easy.

The IRS recently released a statement announcing they are suspending over a dozen letters.

The suspension comes as the service needs more time to work through the backlog.

Some of the letters included in this suspension are notifications of unfiled tax returns and balances due.

The IRS noted the fastest way to receive your refund is electronic.

The last day to file is April 18.

