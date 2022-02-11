Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Inflation causing record high prices for used cars

Wallace Auto Sales has its lowest inventory in a while, after the rising prices of used cars.
Wallace Auto Sales has its lowest inventory in a while, after the rising prices of used cars.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Whether it is restaurants, gas prices, or toy stores, almost everyone has seen their prices rise due to inflation, but one industry where the spike is obvious is the used car business.

Used car prices rose by 40% in the last year, according to the United States Labor Department, and it’s a trend that can be seen in Northeast Arkansas.

“The last 18 months have really been crazy,” said Bud Wallace. “As far as prices, they are at least double of what we were paying before the pandemic.”

Bud Wallace owns Wallace Auto Sales and he said he has worked in this business his entire life and stressed he has not seen prices like this ever before.

Wallace said this is all a trickle-down effect from supply chain issues, with the manufacturing of new cars in other countries.

“The supply of new cars can’t keep up with the demand,” said Wallace. “Therefore, you don’t have the trade-ins coming down the line to the used car dealers.”

He said the new cars being built are all ready to go, they are just missing a chip to make the electrical side of things work. Wallace stressed that it is an issue that he cannot really solve.

Wallace said with the inventory at an all-time low, he hopes that these prices fall soon so he can get back to business as usual.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.
Suspect, police officer identified in fatal shooting
Two people died early Wednesday morning when their van left the road and hit a power pole.
Couple killed in early morning crash
A Miller Light can was found inside the vehicle of Montgomery County Sheriff David White.
Report: Sheriff caught on camera with a beer can in his car
A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning shut down Highway 63 in Lawrence County.
Person killed in Highway 63 crash
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Play It Forward filled up bags full of canned foods, hats, and other necessary goods to help...
Non-profit helping people in Paragould
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested 35-year-old Christopher Bullington on Thursday, Feb....
Teacher arrested in sexual indecency case
A motion has been filed by the Arkansas Attorney General’s office, asking the state’s highest...
Motion filed in Arkansas mask mandate case