Inflation causing record high prices for used cars

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Whether it is restaurants, gas prices, or toy stores, almost everyone has seen their prices rise due to inflation, but one industry where the spike is obvious is the used car business.

Used car prices rose by 40% in the last year, according to the United States Labor Department, and it’s a trend that can be seen in Northeast Arkansas.

“The last 18 months have really been crazy,” said Bud Wallace. “As far as prices, they are at least double of what we were paying before the pandemic.”

Bud Wallace owns Wallace Auto Sales and he said he has worked in this business his entire life and stressed he has not seen prices like this ever before.

Wallace said this is all a trickle-down effect from supply chain issues, with the manufacturing of new cars in other countries.

“The supply of new cars can’t keep up with the demand,” said Wallace. “Therefore, you don’t have the trade-ins coming down the line to the used car dealers.”

He said the new cars being built are all ready to go, they are just missing a chip to make the electrical side of things work. Wallace stressed that it is an issue that he cannot really solve.

Wallace said with the inventory at an all-time low, he hopes that these prices fall soon so he can get back to business as usual.

