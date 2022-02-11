Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Motion filed in Arkansas mask mandate case

A motion has been filed by the Arkansas Attorney General’s office, asking the state’s highest...
A motion has been filed by the Arkansas Attorney General’s office, asking the state’s highest court to review the merits of a court ruling last year on banning mask mandates in schools.(wwbt/nbc12)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A motion has been filed by the Arkansas Attorney General’s office, asking the state’s highest court to review the merits of a court ruling last year on banning mask mandates in schools.

The motion was filed Feb. 10 with the Arkansas Supreme Court on the case, involving Veronica McClane, a Pulaski County parent as well as the Marion School District.

On Dec. 29, Circuit Judge Tim Fox struck down a state law on the issue, saying it discriminated between children in public and private schools.

Fox issued a temporary order blocking the state from enforcing the law passed by the state legislature.

The Associated Press reported in December that nearly 100 charter and public school districts approved mandates after the temporary order but most have either lifted or eased the mandates as COVID-19 numbers fluctuated.

In a four-page filing Feb. 4, Deputy Solicitor General Vincent M. Wagner said he was asking for justices to look at Fox’s decision.

“Because the circuit court has entered a final judgment, which the State of Arkansas recently appealed, this interlocutory appeal is now moot,” Wagner said. “Rather than pursuing a moot appeal in this case, the State will proceed on appeal of the final judgment.”

A decision on whether the justices will take up the case is expected by Feb. 24.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.
Suspect, police officer identified in fatal shooting
Two people died early Wednesday morning when their van left the road and hit a power pole.
Couple killed in early morning crash
A Miller Light can was found inside the vehicle of Montgomery County Sheriff David White.
Report: Sheriff caught on camera with a beer can in his car
A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning shut down Highway 63 in Lawrence County.
Person killed in Highway 63 crash
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
A wish come true helps children feel stronger, more energetic, more willing and able to battle...
This Feb. 18, help make a wish come true
A speaker addresses Jonesboro High School students.
Motivational speaker promotes positive self-image, mental health to students