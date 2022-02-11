Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

National brand highlights Memphis barbecue to promote entrepreneur program

By Camille Connor
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It comes at no surprise that Memphis is being highlighted by a national brand as the BBQ Capitol of the World.

Kingsford, known for its charcoal grilling products, recruited Memphis Artist Brandan “BMike” Odums to paint a mural on the historic family-owned restaurant Payne’s BBQ. The purpose is to promote the brand’s Preserve the Pit fellowship.

Co-owner of Payne’s BBQ Ron Payne is excited about the mural. It has already become a selfie wall for guests.

“We’re celebrating 50 years,” said Payne, “It’s a blessing - that’s what it feels like - to be in a family where we can work together every day and be a staple.”

The mural design will be placed on Kingsford bags and sold at Walmart nationwide to raise awareness about the brand’s Preserve the Pit fellowship.

The fellowship provides mentorship for barbecue entrepreneurs. This year six professionals will be chosen as fellows, and 10 will be given small business grants.

Memphis’ own celebrity chef Pat Neely is a mentor for the program. Neely has co-hosted two shows on the Food Network. He was drawn to barbecuing as a child.

“When I was about 13 I started working in my uncle’s place, the famous Jim Neely of Jim Neely’s Interstate on 3rd Street. Over those teenage years, I just fell in love with the art of barbecue,” said Neely.

Passing down the tradition of barbecuing is what the Preserve the Pit fellowship it all about, and Neely is excited to help the next generation.

“When you’re young and you’re just starting out in business, you really need that encouragement,” said Neely.

Barbecue entrepreneurs who are interested in the fellowship can apply to be nominated at Kingsford.com. Applications close March 1.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.
Suspect, police officer identified in fatal shooting
Two people died early Wednesday morning when their van left the road and hit a power pole.
Couple killed in early morning crash
A Miller Light can was found inside the vehicle of Montgomery County Sheriff David White.
Report: Sheriff caught on camera with a beer can in his car
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning shut down Highway 63 in Lawrence County.
Person killed in Highway 63 crash

Latest News

An abandoned vehicle was found burned on Carter Lane Friday evening in Jonesboro. Police...
Police investigate stolen vehicle found burned in Jonesboro
Wallace Auto Sales has its lowest inventory in a while, after the rising prices of used cars.
Inflation causing record high prices for used cars
Officer Jonathan Schmidt was shot and later died on the night of April 12, 2011 after pulling...
New scholarship honors fallen police officer
A traffic stop earlier this week resulted in more than $3 million worth of methamphetamine and...
Deputies find 67 pounds of meth, opiates hidden in vehicle
Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested 35-year-old Christopher Bullington on Thursday, Feb....
Teacher arrested in sexual indecency case