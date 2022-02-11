NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (2/10/22)
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Thursday featured more conference games around Northeast Arkansas.
Corning 48, Harrisburg 27 (Girls - Lady Bobcats clinch regional spot)
Blytheville 52, Southside 47 (Boys - Chickasaws 23-4, 17 game winning streak)
Southside 58, Blytheville 30 (Girls - Lady Southerners 25-1, 24 game winning streak)
Cave City 74, Pangburn 55 (Boys)
Hoxie 51, Piggott 28 (Girls)
