New scholarship honors fallen police officer

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Black River Technical College in Pocahontas announced Friday a new scholarship honoring a Trumann police officer killed in the line of duty.

According to Friday’s news release, the United Police Supply’s Jonathan Schmidt Scholarship will award $500 to a Law Enforcement Training Academy (LETA) graduate to be used for professional development.

LETA instructors will select the recipient based on “attitude, work ethic, and need.”

Officer Schmidt, who was a 2007 LETA graduate, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in April of 2011.

His widow, Andrea, and the owners of United Police Supply, Dale and Amy Barber, announced the establishment of the scholarship earlier this week at BRTC.

Dale and Amy Barber, owners of United Police Supply, and Schmidt’s widow, Andrea, announced the establishment this week of the United Police Supply’s Jonathan Schmidt Memorial Scholarship. (Black River Technical College)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.