New scholarship honors fallen police officer

Officer Jonathan Schmidt was shot and later died on the night of April 12, 2011 after pulling over a silver Hyundai.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Black River Technical College in Pocahontas announced Friday a new scholarship honoring a Trumann police officer killed in the line of duty.

According to Friday’s news release, the United Police Supply’s Jonathan Schmidt Scholarship will award $500 to a Law Enforcement Training Academy (LETA) graduate to be used for professional development.

LETA instructors will select the recipient based on “attitude, work ethic, and need.”

Officer Schmidt, who was a 2007 LETA graduate, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in April of 2011.

His widow, Andrea, and the owners of United Police Supply, Dale and Amy Barber, announced the establishment of the scholarship earlier this week at BRTC.

