Non-profit helping people in Paragould

Volunteer, people in need say program serves a key purpose
Play It Forward filled up bags full of canned foods, hats, and other necessary goods to help...
Play It Forward filled up bags full of canned foods, hats, and other necessary goods to help people around the community.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Giving the less fortunate the essentials they need. That is exactly what Pay It Forward Paragould did on Friday.

The non-profit was founded in 2013 with the objective of promoting kindness and community involvement throughout the city.

On Friday they ran their Community Care Program in which they fill bags with different items like hats, toothbrushes, canned foods, and much more, to hand out to people in need.

“We try to hand those out to the people who are struggling,” said Nicky Jones. “To homeless people or people here in the shelter who need these items, and it’s all just about giving back to the community.”

Jones is a volunteer who says when she first heard about the organization, she knew it was right for her.

“I wanted to be a part of something to help other people in our community,” said Jones. “We have a lot of people that donate time, donate goods, donate money, everything that these people need.”

The donations are something that Bruce Davidson is very appreciative of. He lives in the Mission Outreach building and stresses how important these donations are.

“It helps out the homeless a lot, more than anybody thinks,” said Davidson. “It means the world to me because they help everybody in the community.”

Davidson added that the volunteers have all formed relationships with him and make him feel special every time they are around.

The group hopes to continue to grow with more volunteers and more donations. If you are interested in donating you can contact the group on Facebook, as they are always looking for more items to pass out.

