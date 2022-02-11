Officer-involved shooting leaves neighborhood concerned

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Wednesday night, Jonesboro police responded to a call where an officer was shot on Spruce Street. With the incident so fresh, it has many in the neighborhood concerned.

Alexandrea Billingsley lives on the street, and she said it’s scary to know if people are willing to shoot an officer. What or who else would they shoot?

“It’s really scary sending my kids out to play,” said Billingsley. “I’m not for it, whatsoever, I am ready to move off of this side of town.”

She added that this is not the first incident that has happened in this neighborhood, and Billingsley said it’s disheartening.

“Over the summer, I had a car roll by, and as they were rolling by they waved a gun out by us,” said Billingsley. “We were all sitting here out on my porch, and I was like oh, my gosh, what in the world.”

The violence in the community against officers has been something that Callie Tally and her husband have experienced firsthand. They started the Arkansas Code 3 Response Foundation, which offers immediate support to the family of an officer who is killed or injured in the line of duty.

“This is unfortunately something we have seen more than we wanted to,” said Tally. “You know we are happy to have the opportunity to help these people during these times.”

She said that her organization has spoken with the officer injured and is working on providing support for his family.

