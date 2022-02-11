Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting leaves neighborhood concerned

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Wednesday night, Jonesboro police responded to a call where an officer was shot on Spruce Street. With the incident so fresh, it has many in the neighborhood concerned.

Alexandrea Billingsley lives on the street, and she said it’s scary to know if people are willing to shoot an officer. What or who else would they shoot?

“It’s really scary sending my kids out to play,” said Billingsley. “I’m not for it, whatsoever, I am ready to move off of this side of town.”

She added that this is not the first incident that has happened in this neighborhood, and Billingsley said it’s disheartening.

“Over the summer, I had a car roll by, and as they were rolling by they waved a gun out by us,” said Billingsley. “We were all sitting here out on my porch, and I was like oh, my gosh, what in the world.”

The violence in the community against officers has been something that Callie Tally and her husband have experienced firsthand. They started the Arkansas Code 3 Response Foundation, which offers immediate support to the family of an officer who is killed or injured in the line of duty.

“This is unfortunately something we have seen more than we wanted to,” said Tally. “You know we are happy to have the opportunity to help these people during these times.”

She said that her organization has spoken with the officer injured and is working on providing support for his family.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning shut down Highway 63 in Lawrence County.
Person killed in Highway 63 crash
Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.
Suspect, police officer identified in fatal shooting
Crews search lake for missing person
Crews search lake for missing man
Two people died early Wednesday morning when their van left the road and hit a power pole.
Couple killed in early morning crash
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

Missouri House/Jefferson City, Mo.
Higher bar for Missouri ballot measures OK’d by state House
Osceola High School
Osceola School District to consider year-round calendar
Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.
Suspect, police officer identified in fatal shooting
A speaker addresses Jonesboro High School students.
Motivational speaker promotes positive self-image, mental health to students