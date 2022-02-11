Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Ramirez has 30 pts & game winner, Arkansas women’s basketball beats Auburn

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas Women’s Basketball (15-8, 5-5) pulled out a huge win on Thursday night in Bud Walton Arena, downing the Auburn Tigers (9-13, 1-10), 68-66. Redshirt senior Amber Ramirez hit a layup with 0.4 seconds remaining to send the Razorback faithful into a frenzy and seal the win in a massively important comeback win for the Hogs. The win snapped a two-game skid for Arkansas, and the Hogs did it without starting guards Makayla Daniels and Samara Spencer, as well as Jersey Wolfenbarger, who had started 13 straight games down low.

Ramirez was crucial for Arkansas on Thursday night, accounting for 30 of the Razorbacks’ 68 points, her first 30 point game this season. The San Antonio native was a menace on the offensive side of the ball, scoring from all areas of the floor, and she posted a very clean 5-11 clip from deep and 5-6 mark from the free throw line. She also added four rebounds and two steals to her 40-minute effort.

TURNING POINT

Arkansas struggled with the three-point shot in the first half, managing only one make out of 10 tries. That created an opening for the visiting Tigers who, behind some strong play from junior guard Honesty Scott-Grayson, showed why they were able to upset No. 4 Tennessee just a couple weeks ago.

Auburn had the momentum heading into the second half of play, but the Razorbacks were not willing to go down easy in front of their home crowd, matching each Auburn blow with one of their own to stay within reach of the Tigers. Auburn ramped up its game in response to Arkansas’ energy, expanding the lead to 10 in the third quarter. But that is when the Hogs flipped the script, as back-to-back three-point makes by Ramirez and Elauna Eaton in the fourth quarter brought Arkansas to within two, and Sasha Goforth earned a putback to tie the game, an eight-point swing in two minutes. With six minutes left in the fourth quarter, Arkansas drew even for the first time since the opening tip. The Hogs then gained their first lead of the game with just over five minutes to play after Ramirez made a pair of technical foul free throws. An acrobatic layup by Goforth followed, giving Arkansas a three-point, 61-58 lead.

In a game that was very physical down the stretch, the Hogs and Tigers duked it out to the end. The two teams exchanged the lead four times in the final two minutes of play, but Ramirez’s layup was the final blow that left Arkansas victorious in an instant classic.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

  • Ramirez garnered the offensive spotlight with a ruthless scoring onslaught. Her 30 points were a season-high and she matched her season best in field goals made (10) and three-pointers made (5).
  • Goforth provided some support for Ramirez, tallying 16 points of her own, with five rebounds in 34 minutes.
  • Erynn Barnum was key on the glass, snatching nine rebounds.
  • Emrie Ellis was awesome off the pine – the freshman scored a career-best 11 points, pulled down a career-best five rebounds, and blocked two shots.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Razorbacks will continue SEC play on Sunday when they travel to Columbia to take on the Missouri Tigers. The game is scheduled to tip at 2:00 p.m. CT and can be streamed on the SEC Network+.

For more information about Arkansas Women’s Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning shut down Highway 63 in Lawrence County.
Person killed in Highway 63 crash
Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.
Suspect, police officer identified in fatal shooting
Crews search lake for missing person
Crews search lake for missing man
Two people died early Wednesday morning when their van left the road and hit a power pole.
Couple killed in early morning crash
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

Omier drops 31 pts & 11 reb but Arkansas State men’s basketball falls at Troy
Arkansas State 3B Ben Klutts named to Preseason All-SBC team
Arkansas baseball logo
Three Diamond Hogs are Preseason All-SEC, Arkansas picked to win SEC West
Red Wolves practice
Arkansas State football reveals 2022 spring practice schedule