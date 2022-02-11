Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Report: Sheriff caught on camera with a beer can in his car

A Miller Light can was found inside the vehicle of Montgomery County Sheriff David White.
A Miller Light can was found inside the vehicle of Montgomery County Sheriff David White.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Southwest Arkansas man said this week that he noticed an area sheriff carrying something toward him as the Montgomery County sheriff was attempting to serve papers.

It was not handcuffs, a pen, or a ticket book, but the man said it was a can of Miller Light, according to a report from content partner KARK.

“I walked up to the sheriff’s car. He had the door halfcocked open and when I got up there, I instantly noticed a Miller Light can,” Travis Evans said.

Evans told KARK that he began recording and walked up to Sheriff David White.

KARK reported that the video showed that White changed his story several times, first saying it was not an open container in his car. Then, he said it was an energy drink and it was a spit can that he had picked up off the ground.

Evans then asked White to pour out the spit in the can.

“If it was a spit can, he should’ve dumped it out for me. He should’ve dumped it out for the other people watching on my video,” Evans told KARK.

He said it is the main focus for him due to losing two friends in 2021 from someone being under the influence, KARK reported.

Montgomery County Judge Sammy Jones said the incident is under investigation and that White is still the sheriff in the county, plus has access to a vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning shut down Highway 63 in Lawrence County.
Person killed in Highway 63 crash
Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.
Suspect, police officer identified in fatal shooting
Crews search lake for missing person
Crews search lake for missing man
Two people died early Wednesday morning when their van left the road and hit a power pole.
Couple killed in early morning crash
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

Justices on Thursday upheld a lower court’s decision dismissing the 2018 lawsuit filed against...
Court: Arkansas judge immune from suit over excessive fines
Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.
Suspect, police officer identified in fatal shooting
Missouri House/Jefferson City, Mo.
Higher bar for Missouri ballot measures OK’d by state House
Police responded to a shots fired Wednesday night after an officer was shot at around 10:30 p.m.
Officer-involved shooting leaves neighborhood concerned