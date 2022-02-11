Report: Sheriff caught on camera with a beer can in his car

NORMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Southwest Arkansas man said this week that he noticed an area sheriff carrying something toward him as the Montgomery County sheriff was attempting to serve papers.

It was not handcuffs, a pen, or a ticket book, but the man said it was a can of Miller Light, according to a report from content partner KARK.

“I walked up to the sheriff’s car. He had the door halfcocked open and when I got up there, I instantly noticed a Miller Light can,” Travis Evans said.

Evans told KARK that he began recording and walked up to Sheriff David White.

KARK reported that the video showed that White changed his story several times, first saying it was not an open container in his car. Then, he said it was an energy drink and it was a spit can that he had picked up off the ground.

Evans then asked White to pour out the spit in the can.

“If it was a spit can, he should’ve dumped it out for me. He should’ve dumped it out for the other people watching on my video,” Evans told KARK.

He said it is the main focus for him due to losing two friends in 2021 from someone being under the influence, KARK reported.

Montgomery County Judge Sammy Jones said the incident is under investigation and that White is still the sheriff in the county, plus has access to a vehicle.

