Teacher arrested in sexual indecency case

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A teacher is facing sexual indecency charges after investigators say he had an “inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old student.”

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested 35-year-old Christopher Bullington of Pocahontas on Thursday, Feb. 10, following a months-long investigation.

Captain Ricky Morales said Jackson County School District administrators contacted the sheriff’s office on Nov. 3 regarding allegations that Bullington was “having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old student.”

During their extensive investigation, detectives uncovered several social media accounts and phone information. The information was then turned over to the Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.

On Wednesday, Feb. 9, a judge issued a warrant for Bullington’s arrest.

He appeared Friday before District Judge Henry Boyce, who set his bond at $50,000 and ordered him to appear in circuit court on March 25.

According to online records from the sheriff’s office, Bullington is currently free on bond.

