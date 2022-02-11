Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Teacher arrested in sexual indecency case

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested 35-year-old Christopher Bullington on Thursday, Feb....
Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested 35-year-old Christopher Bullington on Thursday, Feb. 10, following a months-long investigation into allegations he had an "inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old student."(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A teacher is facing sexual indecency charges after investigators say he had an “inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old student.”

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested 35-year-old Christopher Bullington of Pocahontas on Thursday, Feb. 10, following a months-long investigation.

Captain Ricky Morales said Jackson County School District administrators contacted the sheriff’s office on Nov. 3 regarding allegations that Bullington was “having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old student.”

During their extensive investigation, detectives uncovered several social media accounts and phone information. The information was then turned over to the Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.

On Wednesday, Feb. 9, a judge issued a warrant for Bullington’s arrest.

He appeared Friday before District Judge Henry Boyce, who set his bond at $50,000 and ordered him to appear in circuit court on March 25.

According to online records from the sheriff’s office, Bullington is currently free on bond.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.
Suspect, police officer identified in fatal shooting
Two people died early Wednesday morning when their van left the road and hit a power pole.
Couple killed in early morning crash
A Miller Light can was found inside the vehicle of Montgomery County Sheriff David White.
Report: Sheriff caught on camera with a beer can in his car
A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning shut down Highway 63 in Lawrence County.
Person killed in Highway 63 crash
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Play It Forward filled up bags full of canned foods, hats, and other necessary goods to help...
Non-profit helping people in Paragould
Wallace Auto Sales has its lowest inventory in a while, after the rising prices of used cars.
Inflation causing record high prices for used cars
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A motion has been filed by the Arkansas Attorney General’s office, asking the state’s highest...
Motion filed in Arkansas mask mandate case