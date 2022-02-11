Advertisement

This Feb. 18, help make a wish come true

24th annual Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon for Make-A-Wish®
A wish come true helps children feel stronger, more energetic, more willing and able to battle their critical illnesses.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Help make wishes come true during the 24th annual Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon for Make A Wish on Friday, February 18 with Jonesboro Radio Group and KAIT. Your donations will help grant the wishes of children battling critical illnesses right here in Northeast Arkansas.

A wish come true helps children feel stronger, more energetic, more willing and able to battle their critical illnesses. Wish kids are some of the bravest and sweetest kids you’ll ever know, and their creativity is the driving force behind some incredible wish experiences.

Ways to donate:

ON THE PHONE Give us a jingle at (870) 933-8800.

ONLINE You can donate online, through a secure server via our Make-A-Wish donation page. 

THROUGH TEXT the word WISH to 77000 to get a donation link sent to your phone. (Message & data rates may apply.)

AT ROAD BLOCKS

Below are all of the road blocks that you can donate at on that day. If you can’t donate in person or would prefer to donate via text or online, the keywords for each road block is listed below, as well as the location’s link to the online fundraising page. All keywords should be texted to 77000. (Message & data rates may apply.)

Bay: Text “BAY” to 77000

Bono: Text “BONO” to 77000

Brookland: Text “BROOKLAND” to 77000

Caraway: Text “CARAWAY” to 77000

Harrisburg: Text “HARRISBURG” to 77000

Highland Drive (Jonesboro): Text “HIGHLAND” to 77000

Marked Tree: Text “MARKEDTREE” to 77000

Paragould: Text “PARAGOULD” to 77000

Piggott: Text “PIGGOTT” to 77000

Pocahontas: Text “POCAHONTAS” to 77000

Rector: Text “RECTOR” to 77000

Red Wolf Boulevard (Jonesboro): Text “REDWOLF” to 77000

Southwest Drive (Jonesboro): Text “SOUTHWEST” to 77000

Trumann: Text “TRUMANN” to 77000

Walnut Ridge: Text “WALNUT” to 77000

Weiner: Text “WEINER” to 77000

On Friday the 18th, tune in from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on 104.9 The Fox, Mix 106.3, 100.5 The Eagle Rocks, Hot 107.5, and EZ 92.7 to hear from wish kids who will share their wish stories and will no doubt touch your heart and make you smile.

