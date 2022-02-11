This Feb. 18, help make a wish come true
24th annual Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon for Make-A-Wish®
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Help make wishes come true during the 24th annual Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon for Make A Wish on Friday, February 18 with Jonesboro Radio Group and KAIT. Your donations will help grant the wishes of children battling critical illnesses right here in Northeast Arkansas.
A wish come true helps children feel stronger, more energetic, more willing and able to battle their critical illnesses. Wish kids are some of the bravest and sweetest kids you’ll ever know, and their creativity is the driving force behind some incredible wish experiences.
Ways to donate:
ON THE PHONE Give us a jingle at (870) 933-8800.
ONLINE You can donate online, through a secure server via our Make-A-Wish donation page.
THROUGH TEXT the word WISH to 77000 to get a donation link sent to your phone. (Message & data rates may apply.)
AT ROAD BLOCKS
Below are all of the road blocks that you can donate at on that day. If you can’t donate in person or would prefer to donate via text or online, the keywords for each road block is listed below, as well as the location’s link to the online fundraising page. All keywords should be texted to 77000. (Message & data rates may apply.)
Bay: Text “BAY” to 77000
Bono: Text “BONO” to 77000
Brookland: Text “BROOKLAND” to 77000
Caraway: Text “CARAWAY” to 77000
Harrisburg: Text “HARRISBURG” to 77000
Highland Drive (Jonesboro): Text “HIGHLAND” to 77000
Marked Tree: Text “MARKEDTREE” to 77000
Paragould: Text “PARAGOULD” to 77000
Piggott: Text “PIGGOTT” to 77000
Pocahontas: Text “POCAHONTAS” to 77000
Rector: Text “RECTOR” to 77000
Red Wolf Boulevard (Jonesboro): Text “REDWOLF” to 77000
Southwest Drive (Jonesboro): Text “SOUTHWEST” to 77000
Trumann: Text “TRUMANN” to 77000
Walnut Ridge: Text “WALNUT” to 77000
Weiner: Text “WEINER” to 77000
On Friday the 18th, tune in from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on 104.9 The Fox, Mix 106.3, 100.5 The Eagle Rocks, Hot 107.5, and EZ 92.7 to hear from wish kids who will share their wish stories and will no doubt touch your heart and make you smile.
