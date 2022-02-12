Arkansas mayor facing felony theft charge

GLENWOOD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Southwest Arkansas mayor is looking at felony theft and abuse of office charges after a public corruption probe by the Arkansas Attorney General’s office.

Content partner KARK reported that Glenwood Mayor Billy T. Smith was arrested after the investigation.

Authorities said Friday that Smith hired a private company that carried nearly $4,000 worth of asphalt millings from a leftover highway project in the area to his home and a family member’s house to resurface their private drives.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge told KARK that the investigation was done by the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division.

“Mayor Smith was elected to serve the people of Glenwood and instead, he chose to use his position to privately and financially benefit himself,” Rutledge said.

Rutledge said anyone wishing to report public corruption or fraud can contact her office.

