Firefighters, volunteers respond to grain bin rescue

BRINKLEY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews and firefighters from several area departments spent several hours Friday attempting to rescue a man trapped in a grain bin.

According to a Facebook post from the Wynne Fire Department, Wynne firefighters, along with Brinkley, Palestine, Wheatley, and Forrest City firefighters, and farmers worked at the scene to help the man.

Yesterday we assisted Wheatley FD, Brinkley FD, Forrest City FD, Palestine FD, and City of Wheatley workers and many... Posted by Wynne Fire Department on Saturday, February 12, 2022

Details were scarce as to how the situation happened, but a Facebook post from the Brinkley Fire Department noted it took working together to help the man.

“A call that no dept wants to receive that a young man was trapped in a grain bin. Brinkley Firemen along with Wheatley, Palestine, Forrest City, and Wynne and not to forget the police, medical and farmers who worked several hours on the scene for this recovery. We thank each one of you for the teamwork and commitment it took for this job,” the post noted.

An attempt to reach Brinkley firefighters for comment about the incident was not successful.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.