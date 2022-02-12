Jonesboro business adds more safety measures to facility

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Safety first, a Jonesboro business is offering more than jobs to its employees.

In some cases, during severe weather, people get stuck at work.

After recent tornadoes coming through the area, Arkansas Glass Container Corporation is stepping up on its safety.

The corporation has been in Jonesboro for decades.

Now, if you walk into the plant, there is a concrete building inside the facility.

LuAnn Sutton is Vice President of Human Resources for the company.

She said the plan to add a storm shelter started two years ago.

“We did it when the tornado came through Jonesboro,” said Sutton.

The Emergency Response Team for the company spearheaded this plan once they realized they needed more ways to keep their employees safe.

“Saw how quickly it came through, saw the devastation, and decided that we were not prepared here,” she said.

Through multiple plans and permits, the storm shelter is finally complete.

Company officials say they are giving their employees more than a paycheck, but a safe space.

“It’s a burden off us to know that we do have a place for them to go,” said Sutton.

Now, they have a shelter if severe weather comes during the night or day.

“We don’t have that many at night, so usually we would deal with about 50. But if it was daytime and it happened we could have up to 250 people,” she said.

Sutton said they hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.

The emergency response team is also working out policy information for the shelter and letting their employees know more about how it will be used.

