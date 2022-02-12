Police investigate stolen vehicle found burned in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a stolen vehicle found burned at the end of a dead-end street Friday evening.

According to Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, a brown Chevrolet Avalanche was reported stolen on Victory Lane around 7:30 p.m., Feb. 11.

Officers later found the vehicle ditched at the dead-end of Carter Lane, just off North Caraway Road.

Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

