Police investigate stolen vehicle found burned in Jonesboro

An abandoned vehicle was found burned on Carter Lane Friday evening in Jonesboro. Police believe the vehicle was stolen earlier in the evening.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a stolen vehicle found burned at the end of a dead-end street Friday evening.

According to Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, a brown Chevrolet Avalanche was reported stolen on Victory Lane around 7:30 p.m., Feb. 11.

Officers later found the vehicle ditched at the dead-end of Carter Lane, just off North Caraway Road.

Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story as it develops.

