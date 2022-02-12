Police respond to three-vehicle crash on Harrisburg Road

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in the 3700 block of Harrisburg Road, near Central Baptist Church.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 3:35 p.m., Feb. 12 about the crash.

Details are scarce. However, IDriveArkansas shows traffic starting to back up along the road.

Traffic on Harrisburg Road was backed up Saturday after a three-vehicle crash near Central Baptist Church. (Source: I Drive Arkansas)

In addition to Jonesboro police, firefighters and an ambulance have responded to the scene.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

