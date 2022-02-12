Police respond to three-vehicle crash on Harrisburg Road
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in the 3700 block of Harrisburg Road, near Central Baptist Church.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 3:35 p.m., Feb. 12 about the crash.
Details are scarce. However, IDriveArkansas shows traffic starting to back up along the road.
In addition to Jonesboro police, firefighters and an ambulance have responded to the scene.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.