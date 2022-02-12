Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police respond to three-vehicle crash on Harrisburg Road

Emergency crews are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in the 3700 block of Harrisburg Road,...
Emergency crews are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in the 3700 block of Harrisburg Road, near Central Baptist Church.((Source: Jonesboro Police Department via Facebook))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in the 3700 block of Harrisburg Road, near Central Baptist Church.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 3:35 p.m., Feb. 12 about the crash.

Details are scarce. However, IDriveArkansas shows traffic starting to back up along the road.

Traffic on Harrisburg Road was backed up Saturday after a three-vehicle crash near Central...
Traffic on Harrisburg Road was backed up Saturday after a three-vehicle crash near Central Baptist Church.(Source: I Drive Arkansas)

In addition to Jonesboro police, firefighters and an ambulance have responded to the scene.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An abandoned vehicle was found burned on Carter Lane Friday evening in Jonesboro. Police...
Police investigate stolen vehicle found burned in Jonesboro
Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested 35-year-old Christopher Bullington on Thursday, Feb....
Teacher arrested in sexual indecency case
Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.
Suspect, police officer identified in fatal shooting
Glenwood Mayor Billy T. Smith was arrested this week on suspicion of felony theft of property...
Arkansas mayor facing felony theft charge
A traffic stop earlier this week resulted in more than $3 million worth of methamphetamine and...
Deputies find 67 pounds of meth, opiates hidden in vehicle

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Justice Doug Reed says in the lawsuit filed Friday he was prevented from attending a Feb. 8...
Pulaski County JP sues county judge over mask mandate
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return several stolen military items that...
Baxter County, Ark. deputies investigate series of break-ins, looking to return stolen Navy insignia
Hurricane win on the road Friday night
Fast Break Friday Night (2/11/22): Jonesboro gets 5A East road sweep at Greene County Tech