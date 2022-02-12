Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Pulaski County JP sues county judge over mask mandate

Justice Doug Reed says in the lawsuit filed Friday he was prevented from attending a Feb. 8...
Justice Doug Reed says in the lawsuit filed Friday he was prevented from attending a Feb. 8 Quorum Court agenda meeting because he was not wearing a mask and has not been vaccinated.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A Pulaski County justice of the peace is suing the county judge over a mandate for a coronavirus vaccination or mask wearing that the JP says prevented him from attending a county meeting.

Justice Doug Reed says in the lawsuit filed Friday he was prevented from attending a Feb. 8 Quorum Court agenda meeting because he was not wearing a mask and has not been vaccinated.

Reed says the mandate unconstitutionally violates his religious beliefs and illegally prevented him from representing his constituents.

County Judge Barry Hyde told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he has received no religious exemption request from Reed and that a recent court ruling found a state ban on government mask mandates is unconstitutional.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An abandoned vehicle was found burned on Carter Lane Friday evening in Jonesboro. Police...
Police investigate stolen vehicle found burned in Jonesboro
Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested 35-year-old Christopher Bullington on Thursday, Feb....
Teacher arrested in sexual indecency case
Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.
Suspect, police officer identified in fatal shooting
Glenwood Mayor Billy T. Smith was arrested this week on suspicion of felony theft of property...
Arkansas mayor facing felony theft charge
A Miller Light can was found inside the vehicle of Montgomery County Sheriff David White.
Report: Sheriff caught on camera with a beer can in his car

Latest News

Hurricane win on the road Friday night
Fast Break Friday Night (2/11/22): Jonesboro gets 5A East road sweep at Greene County Tech
GCT guard caps Senior Night in style
Fast Break Overtime: GCT’s Carleigh Hollis gets final bucket on Senior Night
Lady Blue Devils win Friday
Fast Break Friday Night (2/11/22): West Memphis sweeps Nettleton in 5A East doubleheader
Lady Rams win Friday night
Fast Break Friday Night (2/11/22): Paragould girls beat Batesville in 5A East tilt