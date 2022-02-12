Pulaski County JP sues county judge over mask mandate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A Pulaski County justice of the peace is suing the county judge over a mandate for a coronavirus vaccination or mask wearing that the JP says prevented him from attending a county meeting.

Justice Doug Reed says in the lawsuit filed Friday he was prevented from attending a Feb. 8 Quorum Court agenda meeting because he was not wearing a mask and has not been vaccinated.

Reed says the mandate unconstitutionally violates his religious beliefs and illegally prevented him from representing his constituents.

County Judge Barry Hyde told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he has received no religious exemption request from Reed and that a recent court ruling found a state ban on government mask mandates is unconstitutional.

