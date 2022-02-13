A-State men drop third out of last four, fall to South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (KAIT) - A 12-0 run to end the first half helped South Alabama to a 20-point halftime lead as the Jaguars downed the Arkansas State men’s basketball team 70-51 Saturday night at the Mitchell Center.

Playing without starters Desi Sills and Keyon Wesley due to injury and Caleb Fields injured late in the first half, the A-State (15-8, 6-5) shot .327 (18-55) from the field and just 3-of-20 (.150) from 3-point range. South Alabama (17-8, 7-5) shot .510 (26-51) and sank 11 3-pointers, hitting 11-of-19 (.580).

Saddled with foul trouble throughout, Norchad Omier finished with nine points and nine rebounds in 22 minutes. Marquis Eaton led A-State with 10 points while Markise Davis added eight. Off the bench, Antwon Jackson had nine points and five boards while Mario Fantina had eight points and three boards. Jay Jay Chandler paced the Jaguars with 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting.

The Red Wolves were 1-of-12 (.083) from 3-point range and 8-of-30 (.267) from the field in the first half facing a 20-point deficit, 45-25, at the break. Meanwhile, South Alabama shot 63 percent (17-27) overall and 6-of-10 (.600) beyond the arc to build the advantage.

A-State trailed 23-16 with 10:41 remaining in the half, but Norchad Omier was whistled for his second foul and did not return to the floor the remainder of the half. In that span, South Alabama outscored the Red Wolves 22-9, including a 12-1 advantage over the final 4:30 of the period.

A 7-0 run midway through the second half saw A-State trim the deficit to 16, but that would be as close as the Red Wolves could get the remainder of the game. Following the slow start offensively, A-State shot 40 percent (10-of-25) in the second half, but the struggles continued from 3-point range shooting 2-of-8 (.250). Fantina, scored all eight of his points in the second half on 3-of-4 shooting, including both of the 3-point makes.

A-State continues the four-game road trip Thursday, Feb. 17, at Texas State. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. from San Macros, Texas, with the game airing on ESPN+

