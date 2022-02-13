A-State tennis wins home opener

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Playing the first home match of the season, the Arkansas State women’s tennis team defeated Kansas City 4-1 Saturday at RidgePointe Country Club.

A-State (1-3) swept the doubles point to get off to a good start. The No. 2 pair of Yasmine Humbert and Sofia Vdovychenko got it started with a 6-4 victory and the pair of Thea Rice and Nejla Zukic clinched the doubles point on court one. Over on court three, play was concluded with Rebecca Brody and Emily Surcey picking up the 7-5 victory.

Rice, Zukic and Vdovychenko earned straight-set victories in singles play to clinch the victory for the Red Wolves. Rice defeated Grace Ball 6-2, 6-2 to make it 2-0 in favor of A-State and Zukic made it 3-0 with a 6-4, 7-5 triumph over Laura Munoz-Baroja. Surcey dropped a 4-6, 6-2, 5-7 decision to Michael Xibilia, but Vdovychenko defeated Joanna Cardona 6-2, 6-4 to clinch the match.

A-State closes out the three-match weekend with a 6 p.m. contest Sunday at Missouri State. For the latest on A-State tennis, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateTennis) and Instagram (@astatetennis).

