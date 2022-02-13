A-State track distance records fall at Penn State, Vanderbilt

Cheyenne Melvin took down another middle distance school record on Saturday to headline a strong finish to the regular season for the Arkansas State track and field teams.

Melvin broke the indoor 800-meter record, previously held by Monika Klebe in 1989 (2:09.64), clocking a time of 2:08.44 at the Music City Challenge in Nashville.

Also in Nashville, Kayla Wade clocked the No. 4 time in school history in the women’s 3000 meters, finishing eighth overall with a mark of 9:53.09. In the men’s race, Dawson Mayberry finished in 8:30.27, which is ninth-best all-time.

Rainee Bowers placed third in the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.40, which moved her up to third in school history in the event. Ke’Von Holder and Will Glass placed fifth and seventh, respectively, in the men’s 60-meter hurdles.

Also on the black and gold-clad straightaway, Jonae Cook moved up to a tie for fourth in program history in the women’s 60 meters, placing third in the final. Handre Jonker earned a sixth-place finish in the men’s 400 meters, running a personal-best 49.58. In the women’s 200 meters, Kyndall Hudson clocked an indoor-best 57.86 to place 11th.

Courtney Thomas placed seventh in the men’s triple jump, leaping a personal-best 14.96m (49-1.0).

In the women’s shot put, Grace Flowers led the way with a seventh-place result, hurling the implement 14.86m (48-9.0), while Evangelynn Harris followed in eighth with a throw of 14.64m (48-0.5).

At the Indoor Gorilla Classic, hosted by Pitt State, A-State boasted a trio of strong men’s mile marks, led by Bennett Pascoe’s fifth-place finish in 4:08.24. Seth Waters placed 11th in 4:12.34, just ahead of Jacob Pyeatt’s 4:12.80, which is eighth-best in school history.

Sophia Oury posted a personal-best in the women’s 3000 meters, finishing third in 10:09.02.

In the women’s high jump, Allie Hensley placed seventh with a clearance of 1.69m (5-6.5), while Sydney Lane leaped 1.66m (5-5.25). Megan Knowling also competed, jumping a season-best 1.61m (5-3.25).

NEXT UP

A-State returns to action Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 21-22, looking to win its third straight Sun Belt Conference indoor crown on both the men’s and women’s sides. Action begins Monday at the Birmingham Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., with the event being broadcast live on ESPN+.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the A-State track and field program, follow @AStateTrack on Twitter and @Arkansas_State_Track on Instagram, while also liking the team's Facebook page at //Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField.