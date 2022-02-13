Bono man sentenced in sexual assault case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to a sexual assault charge involving a child, according to court records.

Larry Joe Martin, 65, of Bono pleaded no contest to sexual assault-2nd degree Feb. 9 during a court appearance in Craighead County Circuit Court.

Martin was arrested in Nov. 2020 after an investigation by Bono police.

Martin initially told police that nothing happened between him and the child and that he never had sexual contact with the child.

However, authorities later said in a probable cause affidavit that Martin admitted to improperly touching the child.

In addition to the prison sentence, Martin was given a 60-month suspended sentence and ordered to comply with all state sex offender registration requirements including not living with a child unless approved by a circuit judge.

He was also given credit for 441 days already served in jail.

