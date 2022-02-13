Firefighters battle apartment fire on Melrose

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro firefighters spent part of their Sunday morning battling an apartment fire in the 300 block of Melrose Street, officials said.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m., Feb. 13.

FIRE: JFD is on the scene of an apartment fire on 300 block of Melrose in Jonesboro.@Region8News pic.twitter.com/7BEVVaqZXE — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) February 13, 2022

Officials at the scene said the fire was contained to one apartment unit, which was destroyed.

No one was injured and authorities believe the fire may have been electrical from a heated blanket being plugged in.

