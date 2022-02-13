Energy Alert
Firefighters battle apartment fire on Melrose

Jonesboro firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the 300 block of Melrose Street Sunday...
Jonesboro firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the 300 block of Melrose Street Sunday morning.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro firefighters spent part of their Sunday morning battling an apartment fire in the 300 block of Melrose Street, officials said.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m., Feb. 13.

Officials at the scene said the fire was contained to one apartment unit, which was destroyed.

No one was injured and authorities believe the fire may have been electrical from a heated blanket being plugged in.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

