Man sentenced to 30 years for murder

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man will likely spend the next three decades behind bars after pleading guilty in a Dec. 2020 murder case.

Mark Austin Slaughter, 25, of Jonesboro was arrested and convicted in connection with the murder of Brandon Glen Broadway of Bono.

Jonesboro police and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Slaughter, who pleaded guilty to murder-2nd degree, in Oklahoma after the murder happened.

Police said they found Broadway shot to death in the 3600 block of Highland Drive on Dec. 8, 2020. Police and paramedics tried to help Broadway, who was taken to a hospital where he later died.

As for a motive for the murder, witnesses told police that Broadway was afraid of Slaughter.

“Acquaintances of the victim described to me that the victim had been in fear for his and his families safety due to Mr. Slaughter,” Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit. “I also received witness statements stating that Mr. Slaughter was very angry at the victim, and that Mr. Slaughter had made alarming threats to them against the victim.”

Slaughter was given credit for already serving 413 days in jail.

