Murder suspect set to appear in court, as another suspect pleads guilty in case

Ivory sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday, Golatt sentenced to 60 years in April 2021
Isabelle Hauptman, 19, Cherokee Village, Jamal Golatt, 21, Forrest City and Kenney Ivory, 24,...
Isabelle Hauptman, 19, Cherokee Village, Jamal Golatt, 21, Forrest City and Kenney Ivory, 24, of Jonesboro were arrested in connection with the death of Allie Hannah.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Sharp County woman is scheduled to appear in court this week in a murder case as a co-defendant pleaded guilty to burglary and weapons charges connected with the case.

According to online court records, a Feb. 7 through 17 court date was set for Isabelle R. Hauptman, 20, of Cherokee Village on a murder-1st degree charge.

Hauptman, along with Kenney Ivory, 25, of Jonesboro and Jamal Golatt, 22, of Forrest City, was arrested in connection with the Oct. 2020 murder of Allie Hannah.

Jonesboro police said they believed Hannah was a witness to a residential burglary that Golatt, Hauptman and Ivory had been involved in and that they had picked up Hannah on the night the murder happened.

Ivory and Golatt reportedly admitted participating in the murder and officers later found a black Glock 40-caliber pistol, thrown from a vehicle, believed to have been used in the murder, police said.

Ivory pleaded guilty Feb. 11 to residential burglary and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms in connection with the case. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and given a 10-year suspended sentence.

He was also given credit for 472 days already served.

Golatt was sentenced to 60 years in prison in April 2021 on murder-1st degree and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms in the case.

According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections inmate search website, Golatt is serving his prison sentence at the Tucker Unit in south Arkansas.

