NEA NAIA Roundup (2/12/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Lyon, Crowley’s Ridge and Williams Baptist were all in action not just on the hardwood, but on the diamond Saturday.

Lyon 66, William Woods 56 (Women’s Basketball)

The Scots pick up their 18th straight win and remain undefeated at home. Paige Kelley (19 points) and Jade Giron (15 points) score in double figures in the win.

William Woods 59, Lyon 46 (Men’s Basketball)

The Lyon Scots dropped a 69-63 decision against the William Woods Owls in American Midwest Conference basketball action at Anderson Arena in Fulton, Missouri on Saturday evening.

Grant Patterson led Lyon with 22 points. Trenton Bell added 13 points, Ben Keton and Eric Koludrovic both scored 11 points each and John Paul Morgan hauled in a game-high 11 rebounds and scored six points.

The Scots were 23-of-61 from the field for 37.7 percent, they hit 8-of-23 three-pointers and made 9-of-11 free throws for 81 percent. Lyon (7-11, 2-4) and William Woods were tied at 28-28 at halftime, but an early scoring burst by the Owls in the first stages of the second half made the difference in the game.

The Scots got off to a 6-0 lead on two jumpers by Morgan. Bell and Koludrovic scored to keep the lead for Lyon 10-9 after the first six minutes were over. A three-pointer from Patterson put Lyon back in front by two, 15-13 with 10:50 to go in the first half.

Patterson made two more three-pointers to keep the Scots close at 23-21, then Keton made two free throws to tie the game at 23-23 with 3:42 left in the first half. Keton made two more free throws and Koludrovic put in a three-pointer to get Lyon the lead, but the Owls tied the game on a three-pointer from Andrew Nett, 28-28.

Bell made a three-pointer early in the second half to put the Scots up 34-32 and Keton followed with a jumper and a 36-35 advantage. Koludrovic made a three-pointer, but the Owls went on a 10-0 run to take a 46-39 lead. Bell sank four consecutive free throws, but a three-pointer from Spencer Yoggerst put William Woods up 55-43 with 9:26 to go in the game.

Patterson hit a jumper and Keton scored in the paint to get the Scots to within four points with 1:51 to go, 62-58, but the Owls scored two straight baskets until Koludrovic made another trey for Lyon to get the margin down to six points. Keton finished off the scoring with a three-pointer in the last five seconds to make it a six-point game.

St. Francis (IL) 6, Lyon 1 (Baseball)

Hadyn Finley had a single and a sac fly for the Scots in the loss.

Williams Baptist 79, Stephens 77 (Women’s Basketball -- OT)

The Williams women’s basketball team defeated the Stephens Stars 79-77 in overtime, after overcoming a double-digit deficit. With the win the Lady Eagles are 14-12 overall and 8-7 in conference play.

It was a cold offensive start for the Lady Eagles as they only scored nine points in the first quarter. They picked up the pace in the second quarter, but still found themselves down by 11 going into halftime. The Lady Eagles really turned it up offensively in the third quarter, outscoring the Stars 22-12, to bring it to a one-point game. It was back-and-forth in the fourth quarter and the Stars had a three-point lead with just three seconds remaining in the game. Williams called a timeout and drew up the right play because the ball was inbounded to Reesa Hampton in the corner who sunk a three to force overtime.

The overtime period was similar to the fourth quarter with it being very close. The Stars tied it at 77 with two seconds remaining. Again the Lady Eagles called timeout. Before the ball could be inbounded, Tristan Richards was fouled and she hit both of her free-throws to give Williams the win.

“I was proud of the way the girls fought back after being down big early in the game. We had several young girls really step up and make big plays down the stretch. Hampton hit a huge three to get us into OT. We struggled from the free-throw line, but Richards was big when we needed it most. I was very proud of the fight in them,” Head Coach John Mayberry remarked following the game.

Williams was 35% from the field (26-74), 20% from the three-point line (1-5), and 57.8% from the free-throw line (26-45).

Kaylee Clark led the Lady Eagles with 20 points off the bench. Taylor Freeman had 15, Jhiya Jefferson had 12, Italei Gray had 11, and Richards had 10.

Jefferson finished with 17 rebounds to lead the Lady Eagles.

Up Next

The Lady Eagles travel to Hannibal, Mo. on Monday, Feb. 14 for a matchup against the Hannibal-LaGrange Trojans. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Missouri Valley 15, Williams Baptist 6 (Baseball, Game 1)

Isaac Williams went 2-3 at the plate. Sam Philley went 2-2 with an RBI. Jake Hutson went 1-3 with an RBI. Keene had one RBI, LeDure had one RBI, and Tyler Privett had 2 RBI.

Caleb Suiter got the start and pitched 2.0 innings, allowing four runs off four hits and walked one. Blaine Wood pitched 0.1 inning of relief, allowing four runs off four hits. Jimmy Watson pitched 0.2 inning of relief, allowing two runs off two hits. Austin Tate pitched 1.0 inning of relief, allowing four runs (three earned) off three hits, walked one and struck out one. Parker Jefferies pitched 3.0 innings of relief, allowing one run off one hit, and struck out three. Suiter was credited with the loss.

Missouri Valley 15, Williams Baptist 3 (Baseball, Game 2)

Cordova went 2-3 at the plate. LeDure went 1-3 with a RBI. Tyler Privett was credited with a RBI.

Cash Forrester got the start and pitched 2.1 innings, allowing nine runs (eight earned) off five hits, walked five and struck out two. Blake Simmons pitched 2.0 innings of relief, allowing five runs (four earned) off four hits, walked one and struck out one. Eric Tolar pitched 2.2 innings of relief, allowing one run off three hits and struck out two. Forrester was credited with the loss.

Up Next

The Eagles travel to Searcy for a matchup with the Harding University Bison on Tuesday, Feb. 15. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Crowley’s Ridge 106, Bacone 67 (Men’s Basketball)

After a season of injuries and struggles the Pioneers of Crowley’s Ridge College ended their conference regular season schedule with a 106-67 win over Bacone College and secured their spot in the Continental Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament.

CRC was led by Freshman Braxton Cousins with 25 points on a perfect nine of nine shooting afternoon. Fellow Freshman BJ Johnson came off the bench for a 20 point and nine-rebound effort in the win. Senior JM Gregg finished his Senior Day Celebration with 16 points.

CRC was efficient on the offensive end in the afternoon, handing out 30 assists on their 41 made baskets. Bo Roberson led CRC with 12 assists in the win and Freshman JD Smith handed out seven assists of his own.

Crowley’s Ridge 83, Bacone 61 (Women’s Basketball)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.