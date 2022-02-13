Poll: Biden receives low marks for job approval, Hutchinson has widespread support

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - With less than nine months before the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll in the Natural State shows over 60% disapproval for the job President Joe Biden is doing while the numbers are reversed for Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Content partner Talk Business & Politics released a poll Sunday, showing the numbers for Biden, Hutchinson and Sen. John Boozman.

Talk Business & Politics, along with Hendrix College, did the poll Feb. 7-8 with 961 likely Arkansas voters. The poll also has a margin of error of + or - 4.4%.

The poll showed Biden with a 60.5% disapproval rating in the Natural State, with 37.5% approving of the job he is doing.

The numbers also showed a 92% approval rating among Democrats but a 94% disapproval rating among Republicans and 59% of Independents. According to the poll, Biden also had a 42% approval rating with women and a 33% approval rating with men.

Robert Coon, who is a managing partner with Impact Management Group who also helped to create the poll, said another number among Democrats could be troubling.

“While his overall approval hits 92% with Democrats, 51% only somewhat approve of the job he’s doing, signaling frustration and doubt even among his party base,” Coon said.

By contrast, the numbers showed Gov. Hutchinson with a 59% job approval rating and a 38% disapproval rating. The governor, who is term-limited and will leave office next year, has support from 68% of Republicans and 49% of Democrats.

However, the poll showed nearly 75% disapproval for people under the age of 30.

The poll also looked at Sen. Boozman, who is up for re-election this year.

Sen. Boozman, who is seeking a third term this year, had a 38% approval rating and a 46.5% disapproval rating in the poll.

However, Barth, who is an emeritus professor of politics at Hendrix College, said while the low approval numbers appear to be driven by general antipathy toward “Washington politicians of both political parties,” he believes Sen. Boozman has a strong path to return to the nation’s capital.

“All told, the survey results indicate a path for a strong Republican primary opponent against Boozman, but the incumbent - despite his damaged standing - remains a favorite to return to Washington,” Barth said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.