Vote for the Hot Shots of the Week (2/7/22 - 2/11/22)

It’s time for you to pick the boys and girls Hot Shot of the Week. The polls open Sunday at 4:00pm and close Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday 6pm sportscast.

Boys Hot Shot of the Week Nominees

Osceola (AJ Harris feeds, Tony McNeal hits go-ahead three)

Our first boys nominee is Osceola. AJ Harris beats the double team, Tony McNeal hits the go-ahead three. The Seminoles beat Manila 53-47 on February 11th. Osceola clinched the 3A-3 regular season title.

Valley View (Connor Tinsley hoop and harm)

Our second boys nominee is Valley View. Connor Tinsley gets hoop and the harm in the 4th quarter. The Blazers beat Westside 80-69 on February 8th to clinch a spot in regionals.

Girls Hot Shot of the Week Nominees

Jonesboro (Jazma Hooks board and dime, Braymia Johnson two & tweet)

Our first girls nominee is Jonesboro. Jazma Hooks brings down the rebound and outlets ahead, Bramyia Johnson finishes with two and the tweet. The Lady Hurricane beat GCT 38-31 on February 11th. JHS has won 8 in a row and are 1st in the 5A East.

Corning (Katie Hampton kicks, Makenna Lunsford 3)

Our second girls nominee is Corning. Katie Hampton kicks, Makenna Lunsford hits the trifecta. The Lady Bobcats beat Harrisburg 48-27 on January 10th. Corning captured a share of the 3A-3 title and an automatic spot in regionals.

VOTE FOR THE BOYS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK

VOTE FOR THE GIRLS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK

