Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Vote for the Hot Shots of the Week (2/7/22 - 2/11/22)

Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News...
Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s time for you to pick the boys and girls Hot Shot of the Week. The polls open Sunday at 4:00pm and close Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday 6pm sportscast.

Boys Hot Shot of the Week Nominees

Osceola (AJ Harris feeds, Tony McNeal hits go-ahead three)

Our first boys nominee is Osceola. AJ Harris beats the double team, Tony McNeal hits the go-ahead three. The Seminoles beat Manila 53-47 on February 11th. Osceola clinched the 3A-3 regular season title.

Valley View (Connor Tinsley hoop and harm)

Our second boys nominee is Valley View. Connor Tinsley gets hoop and the harm in the 4th quarter. The Blazers beat Westside 80-69 on February 8th to clinch a spot in regionals.

Girls Hot Shot of the Week Nominees

Jonesboro (Jazma Hooks board and dime, Braymia Johnson two & tweet)

Our first girls nominee is Jonesboro. Jazma Hooks brings down the rebound and outlets ahead, Bramyia Johnson finishes with two and the tweet. The Lady Hurricane beat GCT 38-31 on February 11th. JHS has won 8 in a row and are 1st in the 5A East.

Corning (Katie Hampton kicks, Makenna Lunsford 3)

Our second girls nominee is Corning. Katie Hampton kicks, Makenna Lunsford hits the trifecta. The Lady Bobcats beat Harrisburg 48-27 on January 10th. Corning captured a share of the 3A-3 title and an automatic spot in regionals.

VOTE FOR THE BOYS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK

https://surveyhero.com/c/rzamddig

VOTE FOR THE GIRLS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK

https://surveyhero.com/c/bksqbqqd

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An abandoned vehicle was found burned on Carter Lane Friday evening in Jonesboro. Police...
Police investigate stolen vehicle found burned in Jonesboro
Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested 35-year-old Christopher Bullington on Thursday, Feb....
Teacher arrested in sexual indecency case
Glenwood Mayor Billy T. Smith was arrested this week on suspicion of felony theft of property...
Arkansas mayor facing felony theft charge
Emergency crews are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in the 3700 block of Harrisburg Road,...
Person injured in three-vehicle crash on Harrisburg Road
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Osceola, Valley View, Jonesboro, & Corning are this week's nominees
Hot Shots of the Week nominees (2/7/2022 - 2/11/2022)
Hurricane win on the road Friday night
Fast Break Friday Night (2/11/22): Jonesboro gets 5A East road sweep at Greene County Tech
GCT guard caps Senior Night in style
Fast Break Overtime: GCT’s Carleigh Hollis gets final bucket on Senior Night
Lady Blue Devils win Friday
Fast Break Friday Night (2/11/22): West Memphis sweeps Nettleton in 5A East doubleheader