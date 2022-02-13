50s and 60s for Most of the Next Week

A very cold start this morning gives way to a better afternoon as temperatures get into the 50s. As southerly winds increase Tuesday and Wednesday, highs rise into the 60s. Clouds increase on Wednesday, but not much rain is expected until later in the night. By midnight Thursday morning, moderate to heavy rain should be falling across most of Region 8. Rain doesn’t fully leave until around noon Thursday. We’ll have to watch for a few strong to severe storms Thursday morning, along with the heavy rain. Colder air returns behind the rain, but highs in the 40s only last a day. We should be back in the 50s and 60s through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.