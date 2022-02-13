Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

50s and 60s for Most of the Next Week

February 14th, 2022
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (2/12/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A very cold start this morning gives way to a better afternoon as temperatures get into the 50s. As southerly winds increase Tuesday and Wednesday, highs rise into the 60s. Clouds increase on Wednesday, but not much rain is expected until later in the night. By midnight Thursday morning, moderate to heavy rain should be falling across most of Region 8. Rain doesn’t fully leave until around noon Thursday. We’ll have to watch for a few strong to severe storms Thursday morning, along with the heavy rain. Colder air returns behind the rain, but highs in the 40s only last a day. We should be back in the 50s and 60s through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several area fire departments worked this week as a man was trapped in a grain bin in the...
Person dead after firefighters, volunteers respond to grain bin rescue
Mark Austin Slaughter, 25, of Jonesboro, was sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with...
Man sentenced to 30 years for murder
Larry Joe Martin, 65, of Bono was sentenced Feb. 9 to four years in prison after pleading no...
Bono man sentenced in sexual assault case
Isabelle Hauptman, 19, Cherokee Village, Jamal Golatt, 21, Forrest City and Kenney Ivory, 24,...
Murder suspect set to appear in court, as another suspect pleads guilty in case
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Storm shelter at Arkansas Glass Container Corporation
Jonesboro business adds more safety measures to facility
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast (2/11/21)
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast (2/11/21)
Aaron's Friday morning forecast
Aaron's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (2/10)
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (2/10)