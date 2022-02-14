ArDOT temporarily closing Highway 141 for bridge removal

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday it would temporarily shut down Highway 141 for improvements.

According to a news release, crews will remove an existing bridge and install a corrugated metal pipe culvert for a ditch crossing the highway near McDougal in Clay County. The construction site is located about three miles south of Highway 62.

Work will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, weather permitting.

ArDOT encouraged motorists to use alternative routes and to use caution when traveling through a highway work zone.

