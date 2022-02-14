Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

ArDOT temporarily closing Highway 141 for bridge removal

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday it would temporarily shut down...
The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday it would temporarily shut down Highway 141 for improvements.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday it would temporarily shut down Highway 141 for improvements.

According to a news release, crews will remove an existing bridge and install a corrugated metal pipe culvert for a ditch crossing the highway near McDougal in Clay County. The construction site is located about three miles south of Highway 62.

Work will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, weather permitting.

ArDOT encouraged motorists to use alternative routes and to use caution when traveling through a highway work zone.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several area fire departments worked this week as a man was trapped in a grain bin in the...
Person dead after firefighters, volunteers respond to grain bin rescue
Mark Austin Slaughter, 25, of Jonesboro, was sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with...
Man sentenced to 30 years for murder
Isabelle Hauptman, 19, Cherokee Village, Jamal Golatt, 21, Forrest City and Kenney Ivory, 24,...
Murder suspect set to appear in court, as another suspect pleads guilty in case
Larry Joe Martin, 65, of Bono was sentenced Feb. 9 to four years in prison after pleading no...
Bono man sentenced in sexual assault case
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

I-55 Southbound in Blytheville
Blytheville roads expecting to freeze again overnight
Two cars travel on Hwy 63 in Hardy.
Sharp County roads improving, but more work to do
Arkansas State Police are heading to two crashes along I-555 in Poinsett County that occurred...
Crashes shut down Interstate 555
The intersection of highway 34 and highway 49 in Marmaduke is one of the four locations that...
Two Northeast Arkansas cities to see changing traffic patterns