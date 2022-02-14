Energy Alert
Arkansas gas prices shoot up 7 cents

Trouble between Russia and Ukraine is pushing oil and gas prices higher here in the United...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Trouble between Russia and Ukraine is pushing oil and gas prices higher here in the United States and Arkansas.

According to GasBuddy.com, average gasoline prices in Arkansas shot up 7 cents in the last week to $3.14 a gallon. That’s 23.4 cents more than motorists paid a month ago and 90.8 cents higher than last year.

The national average rose 4.6 cents a gallon to $3.47.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, blamed the jump in gas prices on “continued concern over the possible imminent threat that Russia may invade Ukraine.”

The unrest drove oil prices to $94 per barrel last week, he noted.

“I see no other potentials in the short term but additional price increases unless Russia does an about-face on Ukraine,” De Haan said. “Even then, we’ll still see seasonality push prices up, so motorists should be ready to dig deeper.”

To find the cheapest gas prices in your area, visit the Region 8 News Pump Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

