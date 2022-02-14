Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas women’s basketball sweeps Missouri

Razorbacks outscore the Tigers by 24 in the second half to win.
Razorbacks outscore the Tigers by 24 in the second half to win.(Arkansas Athletics)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KAIT) - Arkansas Women’s Basketball (16-8, 6-5) won its second straight game on Sunday afternoon in Mizzou Arena, riding a 54-point second half to an 88-71 win over Missouri (16-9, 5-7). With the win, the Hogs have now won six straight games over their rivals. Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ squad put together arguably its best performance of the season on Sunday – they shot 47 percent from the field, 40 percent from three, and dominated the Tigers on the glass, 49-37.

Redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez’s stellar SEC season continued, as she went for 25 points and nine rebounds in the win. The Splash Sister was held scoreless in the first quarter, but dominated from them on, finishing with her seventh 20+ point game of the season. Freshman Samara Spencer was excellent in her return to the floor, going for a career-best 22 points, seven boards and four assists.

TURNING POINT

Mizzou headed into the halftime locker room with some serious momentum, as Aijha Blackwell dropped in an and-one to close out the first half scoring. Blackwell and the Tigers went into the intermission up 41-34, holding the Hogs to just 36 percent shooting from the field over the first two quarters.

Arkansas turned the heat way up in the second half, though, dominating the home team in the final two frames, 54-30. Spencer and Sasha Goforth dropped in 15 each after the break, while Ramirez chipped in with 14. The Hogs entered the fourth quarter up four, after by trailing by as many as 11 in the third period. Ramirez had several spectacular, momentum-shifting plays in the half, but none were bigger than her deep triple that beat the third quarter buzzer.

The Hogs would blow the game wide open in the final frame, outscoring the Tigers 26-12. Neighbors’ team hit eight of their 13 shots in the frame, including three of four from downtown.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

  • Ramirez has simply been unstoppable as of late – she’s gone for 25 or more in four of her last five games.
  • Spencer has gone for 20 or more in three of her last four games played.
  • Freshman Jersey Wolfenbarger registered her second-career double-double, going for 12 points and 11 rebounds.
  • Goforth has now scored 15+ in back-to-back games. She also blocked three Mizzou shots, her 13th game this season with multiple blocks.
  • Rylee Langerman collected four steals in the game, a new career-best.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Razorbacks will stay out on the road, and will head to Gainesville for a showdown with the Florida Gators. The Hogs will play Thursday, February 17, and tip-off is set for 5 p.m. CT.

For more information about Arkansas Women’s Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several area fire departments worked this week as a man was trapped in a grain bin in the...
Person dead after firefighters, volunteers respond to grain bin rescue
Emergency crews are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in the 3700 block of Harrisburg Road,...
Person injured in three-vehicle crash on Harrisburg Road
Glenwood Mayor Billy T. Smith was arrested this week on suspicion of felony theft of property...
Arkansas mayor facing felony theft charge
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
An abandoned vehicle was found burned on Carter Lane Friday evening in Jonesboro. Police...
Police investigate stolen vehicle found burned in Jonesboro

Latest News

Scots win 18th straight.
NEA NAIA Roundup: Lyon WBB Wins 18th Straight (2/12/22)
Pioneers earn spot in conference tournament in win
NEA NAIA Roundup: CRC Wins on Senior Day (2/12/22)
Eagles get swept.
NEA NAIA Roundup: WBU Baseball Falls to Missouri Valley (2/12/22)
Red Wolves continue to fall to injury, shoot ice cold from the field in the loss.
Arkansas State women fall to Little Rock 64-55 (2/12/22)