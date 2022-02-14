Collins announces state House bid

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - An Osceola man said he will be seeking the Democratic nomination for a state House seat in the 2022 general election.

Ollie Collins, who recently retired as Osceola Police Chief, said he is running for the District 34 state House seat. Collins, who also spent nearly 15 years as an Osceola School Board member, said he has been in public service for more than three decades.

He worked as a firefighter before becoming a police officer, working his way from being a patrolman to the first Black Police Chief in his hometown, Collins said in a media release.

“I have been a public servant for over 35 years,” Collins said. “It is in me to serve the people of my community.”

In his announcement, Collins said he plans to make education and youth development a key focus of his campaign.

“I determined that education was the great equalizer. I was an athlete who would have to miss a lot of class time. Although my grades didn’t suffer, I found that I was deficient in certain areas. This sparked a desire in me to find ways to create education policy to ensure all students would be served, which led me to join the Osceola School Board and the Board of Directors for the Mississippi County EOC,” Collins said.

Collins and his wife, Sandra, have five children and said his wife owns Integral Enterprises. He said it has helped him to understand the importance of promoting small businesses and the area economy.

“I am pro-business on all levels. I believe this country thrives because of business. I will be a business legislator. I will do what I have to do to steer jobs to District 34,” Collins said.

The primary is May 24, with the filing period scheduled for Feb. 24-March 1 at the state capital in Little Rock.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.