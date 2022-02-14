Energy Alert
Crash leads to child endangerment charges

A crash Sunday ended with Paragould police arresting a woman on suspicion of child endangerment.
A crash Sunday ended with Paragould police arresting a woman on suspicion of child endangerment.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Sunday ended with Paragould police arresting a woman on suspicion of child endangerment.

According to the probable cause affidavit, at the time of the crash, 41-year-old Kathy Osburn of Paragould was under the influence of drugs.

“Osburn was transporting three juveniles when she was involved in the wreck while driving under the influence,” Detective Robert Sexton noted in the court documents. “Osburn also admitted to the drug recognition officer that she had abused her prescription medication prior to driving the vehicle.”

On Monday, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause existed to charge Osburn with three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree, a Class D felony.

She is also charged with driving or boating while intoxicated and careless and prohibited driving, both unclassified misdemeanors.

Osburn is being held in the Greene County Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 bond.

