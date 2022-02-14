Energy Alert
Jason Aldean rocking n’ rolling to Arkansas

County music star Jason Aldean is bringing his Rock n’ Roll Cowboy tour to the Natural State.
(Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - County music star Jason Aldean is bringing his Rock n’ Roll Cowboy tour to the Natural State.

Aldean, along with special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver, will perform Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $49.75 to $149.75. There is an 8 ticket limit per household.

Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office or at www.ticketmaster.com

