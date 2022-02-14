Jason Aldean rocking n’ rolling to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - County music star Jason Aldean is bringing his Rock n’ Roll Cowboy tour to the Natural State.

Aldean, along with special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver, will perform Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $49.75 to $149.75. There is an 8 ticket limit per household.

Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office or at www.ticketmaster.com

