Man reports grandson’s therapy dog stolen

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County sheriff’s deputies have ramped up patrols after a Brookland man reported someone stole his grandson’s therapy pup.

Jessie Floyd reported the theft Sunday morning from his home on County Road 761.

He told Deputy Dustin Norwood that sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday someone came into his yard and stole the 6-month-old Chesapeake Bay retriever. According to the initial incident report, he placed the value of the puppy at $1,000.

“Floyd also added that the dog was in training to be a therapy dog for his grandson,” Norwood stated.

The report described the dog, named Gunner, as brown with yellow eyes wearing an orange collar. Anyone with information on its whereabouts should call the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office at 870-935-5553.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.