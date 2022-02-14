Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man reports grandson’s therapy dog stolen

The victim said the dog was in training to be a therapy dog for his grandson
The victim said the dog was in training to be a therapy dog for his grandson((Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County sheriff’s deputies have ramped up patrols after a Brookland man reported someone stole his grandson’s therapy pup.

Jessie Floyd reported the theft Sunday morning from his home on County Road 761.

He told Deputy Dustin Norwood that sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday someone came into his yard and stole the 6-month-old Chesapeake Bay retriever. According to the initial incident report, he placed the value of the puppy at $1,000.

“Floyd also added that the dog was in training to be a therapy dog for his grandson,” Norwood stated.

The report described the dog, named Gunner, as brown with yellow eyes wearing an orange collar. Anyone with information on its whereabouts should call the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office at 870-935-5553.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several area fire departments worked this week as a man was trapped in a grain bin in the...
Person dead after firefighters, volunteers respond to grain bin rescue
Mark Austin Slaughter, 25, of Jonesboro, was sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with...
Man sentenced to 30 years for murder
Larry Joe Martin, 65, of Bono was sentenced Feb. 9 to four years in prison after pleading no...
Bono man sentenced in sexual assault case
Isabelle Hauptman, 19, Cherokee Village, Jamal Golatt, 21, Forrest City and Kenney Ivory, 24,...
Murder suspect set to appear in court, as another suspect pleads guilty in case
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

A crash Sunday ended with Paragould police arresting a woman on suspicion of child endangerment.
Crash leads to child endangerment charges
Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also show more people are buying used cars,...
Used car prices are up by over 40% from last year