Windy and Nice Leading Up to Thursday Storms

Despite another cold morning, comfortable weather is expected over the next few days. Dry air, windy conditions, and sunshine bump temperatures up into the 60s this afternoon. As clouds increase overnight, temperatures only drop into the 40s and 50s. Not much sunshine is expected Wednesday or Thursday as our next storm system moves through. Any rain on Wednesday will be very light until better rain chances arrive Wednesday night. The heaviest rain comes Thursday morning as temperatures get back into the mid-60s. While not a lot of storm energy is expected there could still be enough for a couple of strong to severe storms Thursday morning. A quick round of colder air arrives behind the rain before another warming trend through the weekend. The weather turns active again early next week.

